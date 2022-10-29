David Pollack Sticks up for Georgia on ESPN Gameday

The College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released for the first time after this weekend and it sparked up a debate on ESPN's College Gameday show.

The question was posed to the group about who everyone thought should be ranked number one after this weekend. Not will be but should be. Kirk Herbstreit got the ball rolling by saying he thought Ohio State should be the number-one ranked team. Pat McAfee agreed with Herbstreit as both argued that the Buckeyes are "the most complete team in the nation."

Desmond Howard went a different direction and said Tennessee should be the number one ranked team considering the teams they have beaten and how good their offense is looking. Howard claimed that he thinks it is a "no-brainer" that the Volunteers are the best team in college football right now.

David Pollack then stuck up for his former team and went to bat for the Georgia Bulldogs. Pollack made the claim that Georgia was the most complete team in the nation because nobody has a defense like Georgia and he pointed out that the offense has been playing well this season too. McAfee quickly followed Pollack's comments by mentioning how Georgia is projected as a 13.5-point favorite over the No. 3 Volunteers, according to ESPN, largely due to how good their defense is.

The Bulldogs arguably have two of the most impressive wins this season as they beat No. 9 Oregon 49-3 in week one and shortly after demolished No. 25 South Carolina 48-7. Certainly, an argument can be made that Georgia has the best resume as it currently sits with those two wins on the record.

The College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released for the first time this season on November 1st at 7 PM. It will be interesting to see how the committee currently would seed the top four teams, especially with Georgia and Tennessee set to face off against one another next week in Athens.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.