BREAKING: Kearis Jackson Makes Draft Decision

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced his future plans regarding the NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced via twitter that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Jackson was an extremely consistent presence for a historic Bulldog run that saw 2 National Championships, an SEC Championship, and an undefeated season.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Jackson accounted for 1,107 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns and was an extremely reliable kickoff and punt returner. Jackson is currently the only Georgia receiver to declare for the draft thus far.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

