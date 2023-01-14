BREAKING: Kearis Jackson Makes Draft Decision
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced via twitter that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Jackson was an extremely consistent presence for a historic Bulldog run that saw 2 National Championships, an SEC Championship, and an undefeated season.
During his time with the Bulldogs, Jackson accounted for 1,107 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns and was an extremely reliable kickoff and punt returner. Jackson is currently the only Georgia receiver to declare for the draft thus far.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- WR, Kearis Jackson has declared for the NFL Draft
- CB, Kelee ringo has declared for NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
Read More
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
