BREAKING: George Pickens is Officially BACK

    • November 27, 2021
    George Pickens Returns to Action For Georgia

    Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens made his return to action today versus Georgia Tech. We bring you the latest.
    Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens returned to action for the first time since the Peach Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats. 

    Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice this spring and he played for the first time in the 2021 season. 

    We thought this could be something that could happen Saturday morning as we reported on Dawgs Daily on SI.com. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

