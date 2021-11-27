BREAKING: George Pickens is Officially BACK

Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens made his return to action today versus Georgia Tech. We bring you the latest.

Georgia Football wide receiver George Pickens returned to action for the first time since the Peach Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice this spring and he played for the first time in the 2021 season.

We thought this could be something that could happen Saturday morning as we reported on Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

