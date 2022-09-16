Skip to main content

Georgia Teases Saturday's Away Uniform vs South Carolina

Georgia is on the road against the (1-1) South Carolina Gamecocks and have teased a potential alternate uniform just hours before they travel to Columbia.

Quarterback controversy and or discussion. Recruiting wins and losses. Rival fanbases experience anguish and loss. There are plenty of things that will rile up the Georgia fanbase on social media. 

Though one of the biggest topics of discussion among Georgia fans, especially 36 hours prior to kickoff the first away game of the season, has to be the Georgia Football uniforms. 

Particularly when the Football social media alliance is teasing a uniform reveal. 

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently 29.6 points better than every opponent on their schedule according to the Football Power Index. The Bulldogs are 24.5 point favorites against the Gamecocks in Vegas, according to SISportsBook. 

Typically, South Carolina wears their garnet and black at home. Which would likely mean Georgia is teasing something that involves a white jersey or top.

While the video doesn't show much, one can only hope and think that the reasoning behind this video is because the Bulldogs will potentially be debuting some new threads this week.

During the 2020 season, Georgia released two new jerseys. The first one was a jersey commemorating the 40th anniversary of Georgia's national title from 1980 which consisted of a throwback style with white jerseys and red pants. Later in the year, they released new black jerseys as well. Something fans are always chomping at the bit to see every year. That season, Georgia wore the black jerseys on two different occasions. 

USATSI_14988331
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Georgia in (1-3) against the spread against South Carolina when favored by at least 20 points.
  • Georgia is (4-2) against the spread in their last 6 games.
  • Georgia is (19-1) straight up in their last 20 games.
  • The total has gone under in 13 of the last 19 Georgia football games in the month of September.

South Carolina trends

  • The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 9 games between South Carolina and Georgia.
  • South Carolina is (3-12) against the spread in their last 15 SEC games.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3642-X4
News

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch: Could A Young WR Breakout versus SC?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19047920
Football

Georgia @ South Carolina is SOLD OUT

By Harrison Reno
A832B723-B568-4570-BB0D-E554C83C2F3A
News

Kirby Smart Talks Arik Gilbert's Pathway to More Playing Time

By Harrison Reno
20220910UGA_vsSamford0522-L
Football

Full Look at New 2023 Schedule With Sudden Change

By Brooks Austin
210918_AJW_FB_SC_2166-L
Football

Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_15246345
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina

By SI Staff
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2846-L
Football

The Rivalry History Between Georgia and South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_KAR_FB_SAMFORD_0011-X4
Football

Georgia Swaps OU Game with Ball State

By Harrison Reno