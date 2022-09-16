Quarterback controversy and or discussion. Recruiting wins and losses. Rival fanbases experience anguish and loss. There are plenty of things that will rile up the Georgia fanbase on social media.

Though one of the biggest topics of discussion among Georgia fans, especially 36 hours prior to kickoff the first away game of the season, has to be the Georgia Football uniforms.

Particularly when the Football social media alliance is teasing a uniform reveal.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently 29.6 points better than every opponent on their schedule according to the Football Power Index. The Bulldogs are 24.5 point favorites against the Gamecocks in Vegas, according to SISportsBook.

Typically, South Carolina wears their garnet and black at home. Which would likely mean Georgia is teasing something that involves a white jersey or top.

While the video doesn't show much, one can only hope and think that the reasoning behind this video is because the Bulldogs will potentially be debuting some new threads this week.

During the 2020 season, Georgia released two new jerseys. The first one was a jersey commemorating the 40th anniversary of Georgia's national title from 1980 which consisted of a throwback style with white jerseys and red pants. Later in the year, they released new black jerseys as well. Something fans are always chomping at the bit to see every year. That season, Georgia wore the black jerseys on two different occasions.

Georgia in (1-3) against the spread against South Carolina when favored by at least 20 points.

Georgia is (4-2) against the spread in their last 6 games.

Georgia is (19-1) straight up in their last 20 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the last 19 Georgia football games in the month of September.

South Carolina trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 9 games between South Carolina and Georgia.

South Carolina is (3-12) against the spread in their last 15 SEC games.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN