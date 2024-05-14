Georgia vs Clemson Kickoff Time Announced
Georgia's week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers for the 2024 season has been announced.
The 2024 college football season is inching closer and closer by the day and some pretty big news for the upcoming season was just announced for the Georgia Bulldogs. They are set to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in week one against the Clemson Tigers for a neutral site matchup and the kickoff time for the game has been announced.
Georgia's social media team announced that the week one matchup will be a noon kickoff on ABC. The last time Georgia and Clemson played kickoff was later in the evening but this year's game, it's slotted for the traditional noon slot that Bulldog fans have become accustomed to.
Part of the reason why it might be a noon kickoff is Georgia is already listed as a multiple-score favorite over the Tigers. Dabo Swinney and his football team do bring back their quarterback Cade Klubnik but they didn't make any additions in the transfer portal this offseason and there are some holes on the roster that will likely hurt them this season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
