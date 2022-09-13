Skip to main content

Kirby Smart is "Hopeful" of Adonai Mitchell's Return on Saturday

Will Georgia have Adonai Mitchell come Saturday when they take on South Carolina?

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday for a second time this week, ahead of Saturday's game on the road against South Carolina. 

The Gamecocks are coming off a tough loss to Sam Pittman's Arkansas. While Georgia beat Samford 33-0, making it the ninth shutout of the Kirby Smart era. Despite yet another shutout performance from his defense, the seventh-year head coach voiced his displeasure at the execution of Georgia's offense in the redzone, really the lack thereof. 

The Bulldogs' offense left it to kicker Jack Podlesny on multiple occasions in the red area for points via a field goal. Podlesny went 4/5, with the one miss coming on a 50+ yard attempt, following a third and long sack. 

Along with the struggles to score touchdowns inside the redzone, the Bulldogs' offense lost one of its top receivers in Adonai Mitchell. The sophomore wide-out left the game after the first offensive snap for Georgia with an injury later confirmed as a high ankle sprain. 

Speaking with the media Tuesday evening, Smart said he is "hopeful" Mitchell can play on Saturday after being held out of practice on Monday. 

Georgia Football Injury Report 

  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - Questionable - Suffered an ankle injury against Samford.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 

