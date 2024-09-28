Kirby Smart Joins College Gameday Crew Ahead of Alabama Game
Georgia Bulldogs head coach joins the set of College Gameday to preview his team's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are just hours away from playing in one of the biggest games of the college football regular season. With such a big matchup incoming, College Gameday has traveled to Tuscaloosa to preview the game.
Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart joined the crew to offer his insight on the game and to share his excitement for such a huge matchup.
"It's an incredible moment and incredible atmosphere for both teams," said Smart. "The biggest difference is that it's a regular-season game with a bunch at stake."
Smart also offered numerous praises for analyst Nick Saban, who served as the Crimson Tide's head coach from 2007-2023. Smart worked under Saban for a handful of those years and was an integral part of numerous national championship victories by Alabama.
This will be Smart's first matchup against Alabama, where the opposing head coach is not Nick Saban. The former Tide head coach boasted a 5-1 record against Smart during his time with the program and played spoiler to numerous Georgia seasons during that time.
Smart and the Bulldogs will square off against the Crimson Tide this evening at 7:30 p.m. Georgia will be looking for its first victory in Tuscaloosa since the 2007 season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Join the Community:
