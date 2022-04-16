When asked about his star defensive lineman Jalen Carter on the broadcast with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Kirby Smart pointed to his team's biggest need.

Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage kicked off on Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM inside of Sanford Stadium.

With plenty of turnover, both on the roster and coaching staff, this is a completely different football team that won a national title a little over three months ago.

Georgia has four new position coaches, 18 early enrollees, has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal, and is awaiting the arrival of 11 more signees from the 2022 class. The roster is influx, to say the least.

There were plenty of questions to be answered about this football team heading into Saturday and they left with answers to quite a few of them.

However, head coach Kirby Smart did point to a glaring need, and in his opinion the biggest need on this roster... pass rush.

When asked about his star defensive lineman Jalen Carter on the broadcast with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, he mentioned Carter's pass rush:

"Pass rush. He can get after the passer with is our biggest need, we need a pass rush."

In a day and age of portal additions and recruiting, one might consider such a statement on a national broadcast a recruiting pitch to any pass rushers out there in college football that are watching. Kirby Smart, the head coach of the defending national champions is telling you, they have one primary need.

