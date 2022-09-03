LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon
College football season is finally here; week one specifically is finally here, as "week zero" took place last weekend. With week one comes the season opener for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will make a short trip to downtown Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on No. 11 ranked Oregon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games.
How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Georgia Football Injury Report
- Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
- Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
- Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
- Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
- Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
- Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
LIVE Updates
1st Quarter
(0-0) 15:00: Georgia won the kickoff and elected to defer to the second half.
(0-0) 14:15: A false start by Oregon backs them up for a third and eight. Oregon picks up a first down on an eight-yard pass.
(0-0) 11:40: An incomplete pass on third and three brings up an Oregon punt.
(0-0) 10:33: Georgia spreading the field to begin the drive. Predominantly stayed in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends.
(0-0) 6:15: Ladd McConkey scores on a reverse.
(0-0) 4:15: Malaki Starks, the true freshman, picks off a deep ball from Bo Nix.
(0-0) 3:15: Darnell Washington makes his first reception of the year a highlight as he hurdles a Duck defender.
