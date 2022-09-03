Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon

Keep up to date with Georgia's season opening game against Oregon.

College football season is finally here; week one specifically is finally here, as "week zero" took place last weekend. With week one comes the season opener for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. 

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will make a short trip to downtown Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on No. 11 ranked Oregon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. 

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Football Injury Report 

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 

 Want More Georgia Football Intel Before Kickoff?

LIVE Updates

1st Quarter

(0-0) 15:00: Georgia won the kickoff and  elected to defer to the second half.

(0-0) 14:15: A false start by Oregon backs them up for a third and eight. Oregon picks up a first down on an eight-yard pass.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(0-0) 11:40: An incomplete pass on third and three brings up an Oregon punt.

(0-0) 10:33: Georgia spreading the field to begin the drive. Predominantly stayed in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends. 

(0-0) 6:15: Ladd McConkey scores on a reverse.

(0-0) 4:15: Malaki Starks, the true freshman, picks off a deep ball from Bo Nix.

(0-0) 3:15: Darnell Washington makes his first reception of the year a highlight as he hurdles a Duck defender.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_18979101
News

JUST IN: Oregon to Start Bo Nix at Quarterback

By Harrison Reno
220325_mlm_fb_practice_0087-X4
News

Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Georgia's Season Opener?

By Harrison Reno
62B00ED7-6D31-4C19-BBFF-32D9C8518F88
News

ESPN's College Gameday Picks are In

By Harrison Reno and Jonathan Williams
0632F42B-3E53-46E0-B20E-6C5FD17547DA
News

Stetson Bennett Talks Life after a National Title

By Jonathan Williams
3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Harrison Reno
2495AE96-FCE2-4C2B-9EA9-073A5593468A
News

WATCH: Georgia Releases Game Trailer for the Season Opener

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18115203
News

REPORT: The CFP Will Expand to a 12-team Format

By Harrison Reno
3BCB150A-9104-47B4-B6E2-54DAC94CE3BC
News

GAMEPLAN: The Keys to Victory for Georgia

By Brooks Austin