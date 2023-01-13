Skip to main content

MJ Sherman Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources.

Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. The former 4-star recruit came to Georgia as a member of the 2020 signing class and has yet to crack the starting lineup, though remained a vocal portion of this football team. 

In fact, after the national championship game, Javon Bullard mentioned he was moved by a speech that MJ Sherman delivered during the game, stating that it didn't matter if you were playing, they needed everyone to be a part of what was going on. 

Sherman exits the Georgia program as the eight member to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this season. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) 
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal) 
  • Jacob Hood, OL (Portal) 
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal) 

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

