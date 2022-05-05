Skip to main content

SEC Commissioner to Meet with US Senators

Two conference commissioners are in the nation's capital for meetings with US senators regarding NIL policies.

With NIL and the NCAA transfer portal taking college football by storm more this offseason than any other, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Pac-12 senators George Kliavkoff are actively looking for help. The two conference commissioners are set to meet with United States senators on Thursday in Washington, D.C., according to a report by ESPN's Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg. 

"I have been invited to meetings with several senators tomorrow to discuss the issues we're seeing with name, image and likeness, and with the existential threat of our student-athletes being deemed to be employees," Kliavkoff told ESPN on Wednesday.

Since the inception of the Name, Image, and Likeness legislation released last summer by the NCAA, many within the world of college athletics are asking for help from the federal government. Unfortunately, each state currently has different laws regarding NIL policies, which creates a potential for an unfair advantage for some schools when it comes to the NIL deals offered to student-athletes. 

This news comes following a report from SI's Ross Dellenger on Tuesday evening that an NCAA task force is working on issuing new guidelines on the involvement of boosters.

"University administrators, part of a task force to review NIL, are finalizing additional guidelines that are expected to clarify that boosters and booster-led collectives are prohibited from involvement in recruiting, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated. The guidelines will provide more guidance to member schools on what many administrators say are NIL-disguised “pay for play” deals orchestrated by donors to induce prospects, recruit players off other college teams and retain their own athletes."

- Ross Dellenger 

These new initiatives are likely to be released within the next week, according to Dellenger. These new guidelines are in response to the numerous reports stating that university boosters are using NIL to incentivize high school recruits to come to their school and, in some cases, to get current collegiate players to enter the NCAA transfer portal. 

Sankey and Kliavkoff hope to get the groundwork started on potential federal regulation regarding NIL. 

