The Kirby Smart coaching tree is a relatively new tree to the coaching world. After all, he is just entering his seventh year as a head coach, and it is a tree that is rapidly growing with each passing offseason it feels.

The hiring of former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to become Colorado was just the beginning of assistants on Smart's Georgia staff that were receiving head coaching jobs. Sam Pittman would soon follow, taking the job at Arkansas, with Shane Beamer getting his at South Carolina, and Dan Lanning, the most recent, taking his job at Oregon.

After a 1-1 start to his second season in charge of the Gamecocks, head coach Shane Beamer will have his second opportunity of facing his former boss Kirby Smart. A year ago, Smart's Bulldogs cruised to a 40-13 victory over Beamer's South Carolina, as Georgia's historic defense impressed and drew an all-time reaction from the South Carolina head coach.

Beamer spoke to the press on Tuesday about his time in Athens working under Kirby Smart as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

“Kirby Smart made me a better football coach. That was a really beneficial two years to be with him. It was a great opportunity to one coach in a place like Georgia [and] live in a city like Athens, but to come in and see the whole Nick Saban [philosophy of] the process but see it implemented from day one... There’s a lot of things that we do here that are directly from things that I took from my time at Georgia… when you talk about all of the places that I’ve as a coach and coaches that I’ve taken things from as far as this organization and how we try and structure stuff, a lot of it came from my time with Kirby [Smart]." - Shane Beamer on the Impact of Working for Kirby Smart

