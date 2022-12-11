Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey

"He can't just want it, you got to go to work."

Those are the words of Stetson Bennett III, father of Stetson Bennett IV who is currently a Heisman Finalist. During ESPN's broadcast of the ceremony, ESPN's Marty Smith sat down with Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, to discuss their son's journey.

Denise was asked what she hoped others learned from Stetson's journey.

"Don't give up. Believe in yourself. And if you have that belief - with the group around you, the cast of characters that you trust - you can accomplish what you set your mind to."

Stetson III was asked how his son reached his ultimate goal of playing at Georgia.

"Everyone that asks that question, I tell 'em two things: One, how good the Lord is. And two, just the fact that he never gave up. I've told him his entire life that he can do anything in the world that he wants to do, but he can't just want it, you got to go to work. That's what he did."

Later, Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart - who is also in New York - was asked for his reaction to Stetson's story.

"Wow. The American dream. [Stetson Bennett] was Baker Mayfield for one week as a scout team quarterback, and he did a hell of a job being that. He won over his teammates by the way he performed on the scout team and he jus kept getting better. We kept thinking he wasn't good enough, and he kept proving us wrong, over, and over, and over again."

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced at the end of the ceremony. You can watch the ceremony on ESPN.

