What We Can Learn From Stetson's Performance on Saturday Night vs Missouri

Among all the bad takeaways from the last two games, there are some real things Georgia fans can look forward to. The "Mailman" has had some great flashes.

Under head coach Kirby Smart, this is the first year the Georgia offense has averaged more than 500 yards of total offense per contest. That is impressive when you include the context of how the team has performed half the season. Despite the turnovers, the drops, and miscues this team has moved the ball in the red zone 26 times scoring on 25 of those trips. 

It is important to point out that only 65% of those trips resulted in a touchdown which will have to improve but the start of fixing something begins with the opportunity to. The volume of production is really astounding when you consider how much better this team could be playing. A single missed block, pressures allowed, inaccuracy in the passing game, and drops have hampered UGA but despite that Bennett is 2nd in the SEC for total yards. 

On 167 attempts, Bennett has a 69.4% completion percentage and averages 9.2 yards per attempt. Coach Monken has focused on a lot on the perimeter this year but mixed in are some really tough throws. Bennett has had to make some Sunday-level plays including throwing receivers open for key contested catches. He has the weapons to make big plays and has shown the ability to. So what does Bennett need to do for the offense to be more consistent? 

It really does come to making plays early. Once you establish a pace and rhythm it becomes a lot easier for an offense to maintain a good performance. If there are early issues forget them and have a short memory. Stetson just has to match his second-half performance against Missouri. Bennett has film of great plays, some amazing throws, and gutsy runs throughout the year.

Stetson Bennett was inexplicably off at times in the first half on Saturday night against Missouri, and he's had inexplicably bad stretches during points of his career, the difference was that Bennett managed to pull himself and the offense out of the funk in the second half. They returned to an efficient and explosive offense because of it. 

That's perhaps the difference in what was Stetson Bennett's first "poor stretch" of play.

