Craig Daindridge Set to Commit - Will it Be Georgia Football?
Craig Daindridge, a 2026 wide receiver, is set to commit. Will he choose the Georgia Bulldogs?
Another Georgia football target is set to come off the board on Thursday. This time, it's wide receiver Craig Daindridge. The Bulldogs have been on a hot streak as of late and could keep that momentum rolling on Thursday. Daindridge will be choosing between Georgia, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Florida and Oklahoma, so will it be the Bulldogs?
Right now, Georgia seems to be the leader. Wide receivers coach James Coley has excelled on the recruiting trail since jumping onto Georgia's staff, and it looks like he is set to win yet another recruiting battle. However, the Oklahoma Sooners have also pushed hard for Daindridge and are certainly a team to keep an eye on as this one comes to a close.
Daindridge is rated as a four-star prospect, the 247th-best player in the country, the 38th-best wide receiver and the 26th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Daindridge took official visits to Stanford, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma in that order this summer.
Georgia currently has two wide receivers committed in the 2026 class. They previously had three before Vance Spafford flipped to Miami. They are hoping to get back to three by the end of Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
