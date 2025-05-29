Dawgs Daily

Elite CB Justice Fitzpatrick Announces Final Five- Includes Georgia Football

2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick announced his final five schools and included Georgia.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick announced his final five schools and included Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to heat up on the recruiting trail as official visits for the 2026 recruiting start to ramp up. They just recently landed wide receiver Ryan Mosley and now they are in the mix for a top-50 player. Justice Fitzpatrick trimmed his list down to five and included Georgia. Florida, Texas, Ohio State and Miami were the other schools.

Fitzpatrick is rated a four-star prospect, the 47th-best player in the country, the third-best cornerback in the class and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama star Minkah Fitzpatrick, a player Kirby Smart coached and recruited with the Crimson Tide prior to taking the head coaching job at Georgia.

Sources told Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Fitzpatrick will be on campus in Athens this weekend for an official visit.

Georgia currently has 10 players committed in the 2026 class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia in early May. With the Bulldogs set to host a litany of top prospects on official visits this summer, it can be expected that the number of committed players will only continue to climb over the next couple of months.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

  • Vance Spafford, WR
  • Lincoln Keys, TE
  • Seven Cloud, DL
  • Zech Fort, S
  • Graham Houston, OL
  • Brady Marchese, WR
  • Kealan Jones, S
  • Jared Curtis, QB
  • Jordan Smith, S
  • Ryan Mosley, WR

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Recruiting