Elite CB Justice Fitzpatrick Announces Final Five- Includes Georgia Football
2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick announced his final five schools and included Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to heat up on the recruiting trail as official visits for the 2026 recruiting start to ramp up. They just recently landed wide receiver Ryan Mosley and now they are in the mix for a top-50 player. Justice Fitzpatrick trimmed his list down to five and included Georgia. Florida, Texas, Ohio State and Miami were the other schools.
Fitzpatrick is rated a four-star prospect, the 47th-best player in the country, the third-best cornerback in the class and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama star Minkah Fitzpatrick, a player Kirby Smart coached and recruited with the Crimson Tide prior to taking the head coaching job at Georgia.
Sources told Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Fitzpatrick will be on campus in Athens this weekend for an official visit.
Georgia currently has 10 players committed in the 2026 class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia in early May. With the Bulldogs set to host a litany of top prospects on official visits this summer, it can be expected that the number of committed players will only continue to climb over the next couple of months.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Graham Houston, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Ryan Mosley, WR
