Five-Star QB, Jared Curtis Announces Commitment Date
Georgia's No. 1 QB target in the 2026 recruiting class, Jared Curtis has announced his college commitment date. The five-star QB is down to Oregon and Georgia.
The biggest domino in the 2026 class has officially fallen. Late Sunday night, March 23rd, consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect, Jared Curtis announced his college commitment date. The Five-star signal caller out of the Volunteer State will be announcing his commitment on May 5th.
Curtis is supremely talented. His original top-4 schools included the likes of Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Auburn. Curtis was originally scheduled to take official visits to all four schools before shutting down his recruitment to just Oregon and Georgia.
This announcement comes directly after Curtis spent a week unofficially visiting both Oregon and Georgia.
Curtis is without a doubt the No. 1 quarterback on Georgia's 2026 recruiting board, per sources.
This is the first quarterback battle that has boiled down to both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and former defensive coordinator turned Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning. Lanning spent three years in Athens with Georgia. In 2018 he served as the outside linebacker's coach before being promoted as the defensive coordinator his final two seasons in Athens.
The 2026 recruiting calendar is really just starting to heat up as official visit windows start to open up this spring and summer. Georgia has hosted many talented prospects, including Curtis in recent weeks. Georgia will continue to host players as spring practice continues in Athens until G-Day on April 12th.
2026 Georgia Football Commits
- DB, Zech Fort
- WR, Vance Spafford
- TE, Lincoln Keyes
- CB, Jontavious Wyman
- WR, Brady Marchese
- DT, Seven Cloud
