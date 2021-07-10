2022 Defensive Class Projection

The 2022 Recruiting Cycle is starting to heat up tremendously as we enter the home stretch towards early NSD. We take a look at what the class might look like.

We are nearing the closing stretch of what has been the craziest, most peculiar, unique, and compelling recruiting cycle in college football history. That is no exaggeration.

For nearly 16 months, high school football prospects weren't allowed onto college campuses. This caused an absolute free for all starting June 1st when visits opened back up around the country.

With less than five months away from early national signing day — where 90% of the nation's elite talent will be off the board and signed — we attempt to paint a picture of what this 2022 Georgia recruiting class might look like on the defensive side of the ball.

Numbers

Any exercise like this can be extremely tricky. First off, you're attempting to predict the decision-making of 17 to 18-year-old individuals. Secondly, it's nearly impossible to actually quantify how many spots they have available in the 2022 class in terms of scholarships.

However, with the additions of transfers Tykee Smith, Derion Kendrick, and Arik Gilbert, we can assume it won't be a "full class"

We are gonna call it a class of 24 high school prospects. Considering the roster departures they've had via the transfer portal.

*Indicates current Georgia Commit.

Defense (14)

Defensive Back (5)

Malaki Starks* / Marquis Groves-Killebrew* / Jacorey Thomas * / TBD / TBD

Georgia is already looking extremely strong at the defensive back position considering the remodeling that needed to take place this offseason between the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting class. Sources close to the situation have conveyed that the staff believes Malaki Starks is the best DB in the country. Marquis Groves-Killebrew is an elite cover corner with the length and technique of a college veteran. And Jacorey Thomas is a player they were infatuated with after having seen him in camp this summer.

Now the question becomes, do they find a way to bring back Deyon "Smoke Bouie into this class after the Bainbridge, Georgia prospect de-committed back? Do they flip a current commit elsewhere? Can they land any of the IMG players? Kamari Wilson, Keon Sabb, and Daylen Everette are the players to watch from IMG. Though they will have an answer sooner rather than later from a player like Jake Pope out of Buford. He's certainly a name to watch here.

Defensive Line (3)

Tyre West* / TBD / TBD

Tyre West has been a member of this class since December of 2020, though they've got work to do to keep it that way. As for now, we will leave him penciled in as a member here. The other two spots are reserved for some big fish, and they could be extended to three spots if need be.

Bear Alexander, Walter Nolen, and Travis Shaw. Otherwise known here on Dawgs Daily as The Big Three. Georgia has a shot at all three prospects, though they likely won't land all three. With the in-state losses of Mykel Williams to USC and expectations of them losing out on Christen Miller as well, the sole focus has been shifted to the biggest fish remaining.

Outside Linebacker (3)

*Darris Smith / Dani Dennis-Sutton / CJ Madden

What a loaded class of EDGE rushers this is. Georgia will have some serious decisions to make here moving forward. Darris Smith out of Appling High School is certainly locked into this class, UGA loves him. Dani Dennis-Sutton is set to commit on July 22nd and we here at Dawgs Daily feel great about Georgia's chances there. CJ Madden out of Cedar Grove in Dekalb, Georgia is a player that's burst onto the scene here as of late. He's set to commit in September, and Georgia appears to be in the lead here.

EDGE, Shemar Stewart

As for that additional spot... Names like Shemar Stewart, Enai White, and Samuel Okunola come to mind. All physical specimens, and all massive recruitments. Georgia is actively recruiting all of these players, and if any of the three want to commit to Georgia, they will make room.

Inside Linebacker (2)

Jalon Walker* / CJ Washington*

According to sources, if Georgia takes another inside linebacker, it's a commodity selection. We believe they feel more than comfortable putting a bow on this class with Jalon Walker and CJ Washington at the linebacker spot.

