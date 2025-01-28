Georgia Football Earns Commitment from Kicker Connor Ferguson
Georgia football has earned a commitment from 2025 kicker Connor Ferguson.
Just when it looked like Georgia was done making any additions to their 2025 recruiting class, they went and added another name to the list. Connor Ferguson, a kicker in the cycle has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Ferguson is from Benedictine Military School. The Bulldogs already had a stout class and it looks like this might be the final name added to the class with the official signing day nearing. The Bulldogs already have a premiere kicker on the roster as Peyton Woodring has been the program's starting kicker for the last two seasons. He is returning for a third this year.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
- Connor Ferguson, K
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily