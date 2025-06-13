Georgia Football in Best Possible Situation Ahead of Tyler Atkinson Official Visit
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the best possible situation ahead of Tyler Atkinson's official visit.
The Georgia football program is set to host another list of athletes on official visits, with some headlining names in the mix. One of those names is linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the five-star prospect out of the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs are in a battle for Atkinson with programs like Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon, but the Bulldogs are in the best possible situation ahead of his official visit.
Why is that? Because Atkinson has not yet committed to a school. It's safe to say that Atkinson is going to require a pretty hefty price tag, considering his caliber, and if another program was able to offer undeniable money, Atkinson would likley already be committed to that school.
Now, Georgia has the opportunity to separate itself from the rest of the pack this weekend. Atkinson has already taken official visits to both Oregon and Clemson, with Georgia lined up for this weekend. Ohio State has not yet been announced as a visit for Atkinson, but it's likely he will make the trip up to Ohio.
Georgia recently had Justice Fitzaptrick, a current commit in the class, shut down his recruitment and cancel his official visit to Ohio State earlier this week. Perhaps Georgia can work some of that same logic and get Atkinson locked into the class.
That's not to say that Atkinson will commit after this weekend or is likely to commit soon, but the Bulldogs have a big opportunity this weekend to really establish themselves.
Georgia has built a lengthy relationship with Atkinson, as Georgia has recruited him since he was first starting high school football. If they can continue to build upon that relationship and pile on a good enough offer, the Bulldogs might be the team to beat if the official visit goes to plan.
