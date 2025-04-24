Georgia Football OL Target Malcolm Gaston Delays Commitment Date
What's next for the Malcolm Gaston as he waits to announce his decision?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been busy recruiting the spring transfer portal window, but they have also been active on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. On top of that, one of the prospects Georgia is actively recruiting has elected to push back his commitment date.
On an X post on Wednesday afternoon, Gaston issued a statement about his commitment date.
“Due to recent circumstances, I will no longer be committing on May 2. You all have a blessed day.”
Only one could wonder what made him delay his commitment. Gaston was set to choose between Florida State, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and Florida. He announced his top four on February 1st. Gaston is currently crystalballed by two analysts from 247Sports to commit to the Bulldogs.
According to 247Sports Composite, Gaston is a three-star prospect, the No. 10 player in South Carolina, the No. 44 IOL, and the No. 471 player nationally. During his junior season, he played multiple positions for North Augusta (SC), switching between left guard and tackle. North Augusta went 12-2 this year, making it to the semifinals before losing to South Florence (SC).
Gaston is set to visit the Georgia Bulldogs for an official visit on June 20th. It will be interesting to see the next steps in the process for Gaston and if he will wait until after the OV season to make his decision.
The Bulldogs have yet to land an offensive lineman in the 2026 class thus far, but it is still fairly early in the cycle.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
