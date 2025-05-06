Georgia Football Trending for Five-Star Jackson Cantwell
The Georgia Bulldogs are trending for five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a massive day on the recruiting trail on Monday as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Dawgs over Oregon. Not long after that, though, the Bulldogs started trending for another five-star in the class.
There were several recruits to react to Curtis' commitment. One of which was offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, a prospect that is set to commit on May 13th. Not only that, but Curtis mentioned after his commitment that one of his top priorities was to get Cantwell to join the class.
Cantwell recently mentioned that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Georgia a few days before his commitment. Many view Curtis and Cantwell as the top two players in the 2026 class, so if Georgia were to land both of them within a week of one another, it would provide a massive recruiting boost for the Bulldogs.
Cantwell is rated a five-star prospect, the number one player in the country, the number one offensive tackle and the top player in the state of Missouri, according to composite rankings. Miami seemed like the front runner in this one for quite a while, but now Georgia has emerged as a team to watch out for.
With the addition of Curtis, Georgia now has seven players committed in the 2026 recruiting class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily