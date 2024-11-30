Hezekiah Millender Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Hezekiah Millender, a 2025 quarterback, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class and they just added another name to the list. Hezekiah Millender, a quarterback, has announced his commitment to Georgia. Millender was committed to Boise State but flipped his commitment to the Dawgs after receiving a late offer from them in November.
Millender is rated as a three star prospect, the 1,244-best player in the country, the 72nd-best quarterback and the 137th-best player in the state of Georgia. Millender committed to Boise State back in August of this year, but Georgia made a late surge to land the commitment. Millender is the quarterback for Clarke Central High School, which is in the city of Athens right down the road from Sanford.
Georgia already has one quarterback committed in the class in the form of Ryan Montgomery. It is worth noting though that Montgomery tore his ACL earlier in the season and will be spending time rehabbing that. Could be an explanation for why Georgia started to really search for a second quarterback in the class over the last month.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
Other Georgia News:
