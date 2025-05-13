Jackson Cantwell Gets Unique Final Recruiting Pitch to Commit to Georgia
Five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell got a unique recruiting pitch to commit to Georgia.
A massive name in the 2026 recruiting class comes off the board today as five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell will be announcing his commitment. He will be choosing between Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State.
Cantwell was recently on a visit to Georgia this past weekend, where the Bulldogs were able to give their final recruiting pitch. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis was also there on a visit with Cantwell to help recruit him to Athens, as he recently committed to Georgia.
It's not just Georgia's staff and Curtis recruiting Cantwell to Georgia. Momma Curtis even hopped on twitter to encourage Cantwell to pick the Dawgs on Tuesday.
Cantwell was originally supposed to commit at the end of the April, but elected to push his decision back while also adding another visit to Georgia to his calendar. He also took a visit to Oregon at the end of April. So as this one narrows down, it feels like it could be anyone's game.
The Bulldogs have certainly picked up some momentum on the trail recently with Curtis' commitment followed by Jordan Smith's commitment, another top 100 player in the class. They now have eight total commits in the class and are hoping to add a ninth name to the list.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
