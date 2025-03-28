Jared Curtis Expected to Visit Georgia Again Prior to Commitment Date
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is expected to take another visit to Georgia prior to his commitment date.
Earlier this week, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis announced that he will be deciding between Georgia and Oregon on May 5th. The talented signal caller recently took visits to both programs prior to setting a commitment date and according to reports, Curtis is expected to visit both programs again ahead of his decision.
Curtis is ranked as the second-best player in the country, the number one quarterback in the class and the number one player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. Curtis, a 5-star prospect according to composite rankings originally committed to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment to the public in October.
According to Rivals Sam Spiegelman, Curtis is set to take more visits before making his final decision.
During the Andy and Ari show, college football recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong stated that he believes the Bulldogs will "Let it rip" during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Significant news to hear as the battle for Curtis continues.
"Georgia was winning with the way that they were recruiting and developing players internally, but had some misses on the recruiting trail. And to know that those misses were purely NIL, I think that we are seeing Georgia arming up in that arena more than ever in 2026."
Curtis has long been Georgia's top priority at the position and they are in a heated battle with the Oregon Ducks. Curtis obviously has a long relationship with the Bulldogs considering he previously committed to them, but Curtis has also built a bond with Oregon's offensive staff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
