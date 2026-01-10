Three Takeaways From Indiana's Dominant Win Over Oregon to Advance to CFP Title
The top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers rolled over the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks 56-22 in Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl to advance to the national championship.
Here are three takeaways from the lopsided affair in Atlanta.
1. If you drew up worst case scenario for Oregon before the game, would it have gotten this bad?
This was an unmitigated disaster for the Ducks. On their first play from scrimmage, star quarterback Dante Moore looked to his left, locked into a well-covered receiver and had his first passing attempt of the game intercepted by Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, who took the gift back 25 yards for the game's first score.
Oregon responded with a touchdown of its own on the ensuing drive to tie the game at seven. But after that, it was all Hoosiers. Oregon's offensive line crumbled, and Moore fumbled twice on his own side of the 30-yard line, which led to two short touchdown drives for the Hoosiers.
Oregon's first half drive chart after tying the game 7–7? Punt, fumble, punt, fumble, missed field goal.
Indiana's first half drive chart after Oregon tied the game 7–7? Touchdown, punt, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown.
It was 35-7 at halftime, and that was all she wrote.
Oregon finished with three turnovers on offense and had a punt blocked deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter for the final brutal mistake of the night.
Oof.
2. Indiana is inevitable
This Hoosiers team feels a bit like a team of destiny, as they trudge through the postseason mauling every team in their path.
As my colleague Pat Forde wrote earlier this week, Indiana is simply a very well-coached team that doesn't beat themselves. Add a Heisman Trophy winner and plenty of seasoned veterans up and down the roster that play fundamentally sound football, and the Hoosiers become a very tough team to beat.
So when Oregon turned the ball over three times in the first half, it was a near certainty that Indiana would make the Ducks pay.
Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza was surgical. He completed 10 of his 11 first half passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns, taking advantage of every short field that he got. That continued in the second half when Indiana blocked an Oregon punt in the fourth quarter and Mendoza hit Elijah Sarratt in the back of the end zone for his fifth touchdown pass of the night.
Indiana's proven to be tough to beat even if the opponent plays a clean game. If the opponent plays a sloppy one? An Indiana victory seems inevitable.
3. Curt Cignetti is one win away from completing the greatest turnaround story in college football history
When Curt Cignetti took over the Indiana football program prior to the 2024 season, the Hoosiers' 713 losses were the most in college football history.
Prior to Cignetti, Indiana was best recognized for its storied basketball program, and a football program that was anything but.
All Cignetti did was go 11-2 in year one, leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff and proving that football games could be won in the revenue sharing era at a place that's long been a doormat.
Fast forward to year two under Cignetti. Indiana is now 15-0 and one game away from winning a national championship.
This has been a historic program turnaround, and perhaps the greatest story in college football history. Cignetti has a chance to go down as one of the all-time greats if his team can finish the job against Miami in the CFP title game.
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.