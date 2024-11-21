Dawgs Daily

Julian Lewis Sets Final College Football Commitment Time and Date

Julain Lewis, a 2025 quarterback, has set an official date for when he will announce his college commitment.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Julain Lewis, a 2025 quarterback, has set an official date for when he will announce his college commitment.

One of the most highly talented quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has just made a massive recruiting splash. Julian Lewis, a 4-star quarterback prospect from Carrolton, Georgia, recently decommitted from USC and reopened his recruitment. Now, according to a tweet from Pat McAfee, Lewis has come to a decision and will be announcing it on McAfee's show at 12:10 EST on Thursday, Nov 21st.

Lewis had been tabbed by many as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory and had been committed to the Trojans for more than a year. His recent decision is likely a result of the poor play from USC and questions about Lincoln Riley's future with the program.

The Georgia Bulldogs have remained in the thick of Lewis' recruitment and have consistently remained in contact with the young quarterback throughout his recruiting process. Lewis was on a visit to Athens for Georgia's game with Tennessee just a day prior to his decommittment. Many believe it is down to Colorado, Georgia and Indiana.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Recruiting