Julian Lewis Sets Final College Football Commitment Time and Date
Julain Lewis, a 2025 quarterback, has set an official date for when he will announce his college commitment.
One of the most highly talented quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has just made a massive recruiting splash. Julian Lewis, a 4-star quarterback prospect from Carrolton, Georgia, recently decommitted from USC and reopened his recruitment. Now, according to a tweet from Pat McAfee, Lewis has come to a decision and will be announcing it on McAfee's show at 12:10 EST on Thursday, Nov 21st.
Lewis had been tabbed by many as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory and had been committed to the Trojans for more than a year. His recent decision is likely a result of the poor play from USC and questions about Lincoln Riley's future with the program.
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained in the thick of Lewis' recruitment and have consistently remained in contact with the young quarterback throughout his recruiting process. Lewis was on a visit to Athens for Georgia's game with Tennessee just a day prior to his decommittment. Many believe it is down to Colorado, Georgia and Indiana.
