Kaiden Prothro Releases Top Five Schools, Includes Georgia Football
Elite tight end prospect Kaiden Prothro has released his top five schools and included Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs officially wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class as national signing day was on Wednesday, so now the attention turns to the 2026 cycle. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for one of the nation's top tight ends Kaiden Prothro and he released his top five schools, which included the Dawgs. The other teams that made the list were Texas, Alabama, Florida and Auburn.
Prothro is a five-star prospect, the 21st-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the class and the second-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Prothro currently has official visits lined up for Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Alabama.
The Bulldogs have made a name for themselves when it comes to landing some of the nation's best tight end prospects every single year. They just brought in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour in last year's class and now they are targeting some major names in the 2026 class with Prothro being one of them.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily