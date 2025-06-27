Malaki Lee Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?
Will the Georgia Bulldogs keep their recruiting streak alive on Friday as Malaki Lee announces his commitment?
The Georgia Bulldogs have the opportunity to keep their momentum on the recruiting trail rolling on Friday as 2026 offensive lineman Malaki Lee is set to announce his commitment. This recruitment is coming down to the big boys as Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Alabama are all involved, so who will it be?
The Bulldogs were in a good place with Lee. The Hawaii prospect visited campus multiple times, and it seemed like Georgia was doing everything right to land him, and still could, but Michigan appears to be the leader in this one. The Wolverines got the last official visit of the bunch, and it seems like they did a tremendous job with their opportunity. However, with how Georgia has recruited this year, you can't ever count them out.
Lee is rated a four-star prospect, the 137th-best player in the country, the 10th-best tackle in the class and the second-best player in the state of Hawaii, according to composite rankings.
If Lee does commit to Georgia on Friday, it would be the continuation of a massive recruiting streak for the Bulldogs. Yesterday they landed wide receiver Craig Daindridge, the day before that it was running back Jae Lamar and so on for almost an entire week now.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Craig Daindridge, WR
