Preston Carey Commits to Georgia Football As Bulldogs Remain SCORCHING
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to flex their recruiting muscle, landing a commitment from towering defensive lineman Preston Carey. The 6’4”, 300-pound standout from Bradenton, Florida, chose the Dawgs over a strong list of finalists including Florida, Rutgers, and Auburn.
Carey’s commitment marks the third addition of the day for Georgia, joining fellow defensive talents PJ Dean and Tae Wright. It’s a huge win for Kirby Smart and his staff, who are continuing to dominate on the recruiting trail with a relentless push for elite talent.
Georgia is adding yet another powerful piece to its defensive front. Carey brings size, strength, and versatility traits that will allow him to plug into Georgia’s defensive line rotation and contribute in a major way. Whether eating up double teams or collapsing the pocket, Carey fits the mold of the physical, high-motor linemen that have become staples of Georgia’s defensive identity.
With Carey now in the fold, Kirby Smart once again proves that Georgia remains one of the premier destinations for defensive talent. The Bulldogs’ recruiting momentum is red-hot, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.
Carey’s decision also sends a strong message across the SEC and beyond Georgia isn’t just maintaining its recruiting dominance, it’s elevating it. With a class that continues to stack up with elite defensive prospects, the Bulldogs are building the kind of depth and talent that wins championships. Carey’s blend of size and power fits perfectly into the physical brand of football Kirby Smart demands, and his addition further solidifies Georgia’s defensive line as one of the most feared units in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily