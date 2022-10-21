Georgia Recruiting: Where Commits/Targets Will Be Friday Night

The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart has always lived under the motto of ABC. Always. Be. 'Cruiting. It's the acquisition of premier talent that has elevated this Georgia Football program, and with a bye week on their hands, Georgia's coaching staff is off to see some great football players.

So, who are some of the biggest names that Georgia is still in heavy pursuit of? And where are they playing their football on this glorious Friday night?

Providence (SC) vs Rabun Gap (GA)

Most Georgia fans are aware of Rabun County, primarily because of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton. Tonight, it will play host to one of South Carolina's premier programs. Chris Peal, a 2023 cornerback who's set to announce his commitment Sunday will be on the field for Providence. As will 2024 signal caller Jadyn Davis and 2025 OL/DL David Sanders. All of whom have serious Georgia interests.

Langston Hughes (GA) vs Newnan (GA)

Georgia commit Bo Hughley and his Langston Hughes Panthers are one of the best football teams in the state of Georgia. They haven't seen an opponent come within 26 points of them since Week 2 of the football season. Friday night will likely be the same, though Hughley is having a tremendous season to date.

Pratville (AL) vs Central (AL)

Georgia commit AJ Harris isn't seeing too many targets this season. He's been a lockdown corner for a (7-2) Red Devils team that plays their final regular season game tonight. He's played a physical brand of football this season as well.

Where will UGA Be?

Sources have indicated that Georgia will be sending coaches to the west coast Friday night, with the primary target out West being 2023 tight end target Duce Robinson. Additionally, Florida products Jordan Hall (DT) and Damon Wilson (EDGE) will likely be receiving visits from the Power G logo tonight as well.

