Rising Star in 2028 Class, Giovanni Tuggle, Talks Early Relationship With Georgia
Giovanni Tuggle, a rising star in the 2028 recruiting class, talks about his early relationship with Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are focused in on locking down commitments for the 2026 class but it's never too early to take a look at what is coming down the road inside of the state. One player that is already on Georgia's radar is Giovanni Tuggle, a member of the 2028 class.
Despite being a rising sophomore at Winder Barrow High School, Tuggle has already picked up offers from Georgia, Penn State, Florida. Tuggle mentioned some other schools he is excited to hear from is Alabama and Ohio State.
Georgia Bulldogs on SI had the opportunity to catch up Tuggle and talk about his early relationship with the Bulldogs, a team that is right down the road from him.
On upcoming visits and camps he plans to attend:
"Me and coach are supposed to visit Alabama in the spring so I will be looking forward to that."
On getting his offer from Georgia in January:
"It was actually in person, [Glenn Schumann] came and met with me in the gym and he was speaking to me. I was really excited. I didn't know what to say though because I was too pumped up. But you know, I am just trying to better now."
What he is looking for in a school:
"Im trying to get more playing time wherever I go. If I get more playing time, I really want to start though that's my biggest goal is starting."
Tuggle plays safety for Winder Barrow and he said that he would prefer to play that same position at the next level as well. Georgia got in early on this one and Tuggle mentioned UGA is only 25 minutes down the road from him, so fans can likely expect to see the Georgia native at the program multiples times before his official commitment.
