Three In-State Prospects the Georgia Football Need to Land
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on an unprecedented tear on the 2026 recruiting trail. After last night’s commitment from IMG Academy defensive lineman, Preston Carey, the Bulldogs officially have an astounding 26 commits in their arsenal. Coach Smart and his staff are still on the hunt and have no intentions of slowing down the momentum.
With the state of Georgia being arguably the best hub of high school football talent in the country, the Bulldogs have access to having some of the nation’s most coveted players being inside the same state lines. Here are some prospects from Georgia who will be heavy on Coach Smart’s radar.
Tyler Atkinson, Grayson High School:
As far as inside linebackers are concerned, Tyler Atkinson is the cream of the crop. His ability to play sideline to sideline and corral ball carriers is elite. He also has terrific natural instincts that allow him to make an impact in run support, rushing the quarterback, and pass coverage.
The Bulldogs have a long history of putting inside linebackers in the NFL at a high clip, which is surely enticing to any prospect. The reigning state champion and five-star prospect is predicted to be a Bulldog, followed second behind Clemson. Landing Atkinson would potentially be the crowning jewel in this already elite class.
Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon High School:
While the Bulldogs have been successful with producing elite linebackers, they have also had the knack for creating elite tight ends. Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been responsible for bringing some of the best tight end prospects in America to Athens before heading to the NFL.
Kaiden Prothro could very well be the next addition to this group. At an impressive 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Prothro is a mismatch for nearly anyone who lines up against him. He lines up at several receiver spots for Bowdon, including X and slot. He makes an impact, whether it is outmuscling a defender on a deep ball or outrunning the entire defense on a screen.
The addition of the state’s number one tight end would be right in line with the offense Georgia has created. The Bulldogs seem to be the heavy favorite to land Prothro at this point.
Earnest Rankins, Southwest Dekalb High School:
The defensive line has been the main strength of the 2026 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs. However, as Coach Smart has said on several occasions, depth is the number one challenge all coaches in the country are struggling with. Adding Earnest Rankins, 6-foot-6 and just shy of 300 pounds, would be the bolster in depth the Bulldogs are looking for.
He has the frame to make an impact on the interior, as he does at Southwest Dekalb, but can also play defensive end. At Georgia, the defensive line is constantly rotated throughout snaps and requires having elite talent to continue their standard of excellence. Though favored to go to Auburn, Coach Smart and his staff have proven that they recruit players they want until the final buzzer. Rankins is scheduled to announce his commitment this week on Thursday, July 3rd.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily