Where is Dijon Lee Going to Commit?
Where is 2025 defensive back Dijon Lee going to commit between Georgia, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Washington and Alabama?
Another big name in the 2025 recruiting class is set to come off of the board Friday afternoon as defensive back Dijon Lee will be announcing his commitment. He has narrowed his decision down to Georgia, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Washington and Alabama, so which of those schools will he be committing?
Lee is rated as a five-star prospect, the 22nd-best player in the country and fourth best defensive back in the class according to 247 sports composite rankings. He is out of Mission Viejo, California and is considered to be the top player in the state. This summer he took official visits to all of the schools he has narrowed his decision down to except for USC.
Alabama was the most recent visit he took and it seems like the Crimson Tide are the team to beat for this one. Georgia has made a push to land Lee in the class but Alabama has also kept their program in a great position as this one comes down to the wire. Obviously, with Lee committing in June there will be time for other schools to still try and sway the decision in their favor before signing day.
Even if Lee does not choose the Bulldogs, it can be expected that Georgia will continue to remain in contact. Georgia has shown over the years that a verbal commitment does not steer them away from still working at a recruit and doing what they can to still try and land them in the class. Todd Robinson is the only defensive back commit in the class and the program will want to keep adding to that number.
Georgia has been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail after landing a litany of players in the month of June. The most recent commitment came from wide receiver Landon Roldan out of North Oconee High School. Roldan stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blazing-fast speed. According to sources, the wide receiver ran a 4.38 forty during a camp at The University of Georgia.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
