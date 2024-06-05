Who Could Be the Next Recruit to Commit to Georgia Football
Georgia landed the commitment of five-star in-state linebakcer Zayden Walker on Wednesday afternoon. He's the tenth commit in the 2025 recruiting class and he's the first commitment in what is set to be an eventful summer timeline for the Bulldogs.
Over the next several months, some of Georgia's biggest targets have scheduled commitment dates. So, when asking the question of Who Is Going to Be Georgia's Next Commit? You don't have to look far down the calendar.
Scheduled Commitment Dates:
- Jayvan Boggs, WR - July 4th
- Travis Smith JR, WR - July 13th
- Tavion Wallace, LB - July 15th
- Bryce Davis, EDGE - July 20th
- Cortez Smith, C - July 20th
- Christian Garrett, DL - July 20th
- LaGonza Hayward, S - Aug. 7th
Georgia currently ranked the No. 9 overall class in the 247sports consensus rankings. They are fifth in the SEC behind Alabama, A&M, LSU, and Oklahoma who occupies the top-spot in the SEC recruiting rankings. Though one could argue, with so few programs with any where near the near the typical 25 commitment limit, rankings are subject to change.
Georiga Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
Published 33 Minutes Ago
BROOKS AUSTIN
Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA