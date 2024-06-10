Ziyare Addison Announces College Commitment
2025 offensive lineman Ziyare Addison has announced his college football commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. However, one of their offensive line prospects for the class has announced his college commitment and he did not choose the Bulldogs. Ziyare Addison has announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
The four-star recruit was just recently in Eugene, Oregon on a visit this past weekend and it appears that head coach Dan Lanning and his staff managed to seal the deal over the weekend. Other porgams that were in the mix were Georgia, UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan.
The big time prospect out of the state of Florida is viewed as one of the top tackles in the class. Georgia currently has one offensive lineman committed in the class in the form of Mason Short and is conitnuin to work on adding more names to the class. With Addison's commitment, it should still be noted that there is still some time left before early national signing day arrives which means schools like Georgia could still remain in the picture.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
