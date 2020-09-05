With the re-commitment of Marlin Dean, the Georgia football program now stands at 15 commitments in the 2021 class. Spots are dwindling in the class and there are still some big fish out there that Kirby Smart and company want to, nay, need to reel in. It's very likely that the Dawgs will not be able to take a full class of 25 with graduate transfers and transfers counting toward the 2021 number.

Today we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com examine the commits by position and highlight the spots remaining.