SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Nyland Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Evan Pryor
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds                                                                    Position: Cornerback
School: Covington (Ga.) Newton
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Clemson, Alabama
Projected Position: Cornerback  

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Sawyer Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Sawyer is a defensive line prospect from Pickerington North High School in Pickerington, Ohio. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Samuel Hart Highlights and Evaluation

Samuel Hart is a tight end prospect from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo. Hart is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Aaron Willis Highlights and Evaluation

Aaron Willis is a linebacker prospect from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. Willis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Cody Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Cody Brown is a running back prospect from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga. Brown is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Rance Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Rance Conner is a cornerback prospect from Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tommy Akingbesote Highlights and Evaluation

Tommy Akingbesote is a defensive tackle prospect from Flowers High School in Springdale, Md. Akingbesote is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jake Slaughter Highlights and Evaluation

Jake Slaughter is an offensive line prospect from Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Fla. Slaughter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kevin Knowles Highlights and Evaluation

Kevin Knowles is a cornerback prospect from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla. Knowles is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Robert Regan Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Robert Regan Jr. is a cornerback prospect from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Regan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American