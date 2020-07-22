SI All-American
James Williams Commits to Miami Football

Brooks Austin

Out of nowhere on Tuesday evening, the nation's top safety James Williams has committed to Miami.

This comes as a total shock to most in the recruiting industry, though once a Miami commit, the South Florida prospect obviously felt a need to stay home.

In a statement released on his Instagram Williams said the following:

"It's been long it's been hard but I stand ten toes for what ever it takes to BEGREAT20 changing my mind an refocusing on my senior year. I would like to thank everybody who been there for me in my life and mainly thank the man above for giving me the skills and the people around me to help me get to where I have to be and feed my family. Also I would like to thank all the high schools that push me in the classrooms and push me to be great. Next I want to thank all the schools that gave me a opportunity to play for there college. For that being said I will announce that I will not be leaving the Sunshine State of Florida and Shutting down my recruitment and will be singing to the University of Miami. And I will always and forever rep my city to the day I die."

James Williams is as physically gifted as they come. With the length and speed that he possesses at 6'5", Williams is a quarterback's worst nightmare back in coverage. As a deep safety, Williams can run with nearly any receiver that threatens his area. He also has such long strides that if a pass hangs up just a little too long he will make quarterbacks pay because he is a ball hawk and possesses tremendous ability to pluck the ball out of the air and subsequently do damage with it on the return.

Williams is also versatile. The frame that he has allows him to come down and play in the box with no hesitation. James can take on would-be blockers and still put himself into a position to make tackles on a ball carrier. The size and physicality combination of the South Florida native is something that will allow him to contribute early at Miami.

There are questions about whether or not his height and weight will require him to move closer to the line of scrimmage, but as he's told SI's John Garcia he's maintaining his current weight of 225 in hopes of remaining in the defensive backfield where he intends to play in college. In fact, John Garcia has gone as far as to say "If you ask James, he thinks he's a corner." 

Edwin Weathersby II
Edwin Weathersby II

High-level safety prospect with exceptional size. Gives Coach Diaz a defensive chess piece that can erase matchup issues vs RBs, TEs & even WRs. Can play S in base and move down to LB in sub packages. Will be high in our safety position rankings and inside the SI99.

