Wade Register, Nation’s Top Punter Commits to Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from the nation's top punter in the 2026 recruiting class.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have secured a major special teams weapon for the future, as Wade Register the number one punter in the country has officially committed to Georgia Football for the class of 2026.
Register, a standout specialist, made headlines last season with his powerful leg and pinpoint accuracy. On kickoffs, he recorded 37 touchbacks on 50 attempts, consistently flipping the field and eliminating return opportunities. He was nearly automatic on extra points, going 31-for-32 on PATs, showing his reliability in pressure situations.
But it’s as a punter that Register has truly separated himself from the pack. He averaged an impressive 47.9 yards per punt in 2024, with a long of 69 yards a booming kick that showcased both leg strength and field control. His hang time, directional punting, and ability to pin opponents deep are already at a collegiate level.
What makes Wade Register even more intriguing for the Bulldogs isn’t just his elite kicking ability, it's his versatility. Register also lines up as a running back for his high school team, adding a dynamic layer of athleticism to his profile. With that kind of skill set, don’t be surprised if Kirby Smart and special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict draw up a few fake punts in the future, knowing they’ve got a punter who can run, read blocks, and break tackles if needed.
Wade Register’s commitment continues Georgia’s trend of locking in top-tier talent across every phase of the game. Special teams can be a difference-maker in championship runs, and with Register in the fold, the Bulldogs are making sure they’ll have one of the best weapons in the country when it comes to flipping the field or maybe even picking up a crucial first down.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Wade Register, P
