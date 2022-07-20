Georgia Tech Baseball Finishes 2022 MLB Draft With Eight Players Selected

The 2022 MLB Draft is now over and Georgia Tech had quite a lot to celebrate these past few days.

With eight players selected, that is the most players that the Yellow Jackets have had picked since 2010. Georgia Tech also finished tied for fourth in the country this year with eight guys drafted, only three off the lead held by Oklahoma this year. That is quite an accomplishment for the program and one that should be celebrated.

It all started on Sunday evening in the first round when catcher Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by the New York Mets. Parada was expected to go earlier than 11th but fell a little bit and the Mets scooped up what could be looked at as the steal of the draft.

Late Sunday night, Chandler Simpson was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays and went a little earlier than most experts had him projected. The action continued Monday afternoon, with Tres Gonzales heading to the Pittsburgh Pirates. By the end of Monday, pitcher Zach Maxwell was picked by the Cincinnati Reds, pitcher Chance Huff was picked by the Washington Nationals, and first basemen Andrew Jenkins was picked by the Detroit Tigers.

The draft concluded Tuesday and Georgia Tech was able to have two more players drafted. Marquis Grissom Jr became the second Georgia Tech pitcher to be selected by the Washington Nationals and Tim Borden II was selected by the Houston Astros.

Georgia Tech Pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr nbcnews.com

It will be interesting to follow if any of these players decide to remain with Georgia Tech. In my opinion, only Grissom Jr or Borden will consider coming back, with an outside possibility that Jenkins sticks around to try and become a higher pick in 2023.

Best of luck to all of the players if they decide to sign with their drafted team.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by New York Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden II selected by the Houston Astros in 2022 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech Football: Quarterback recruiting board for July

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Yellow Jacket's Opponents for 2022