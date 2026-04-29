Updated Field of 64 Projections: Georgia Tech in Contention For No. 1 Overall Seed

Georgia Tech Baseball is off to its best start through 44 games in program history and they are one of the favorites to win the college world series in June. They have the best offense in the country and are 37-7 heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

Georgia Tech has been ranked in the top three for a number of weeks and that should not change any time soon barring a surprising result. Georgia Tech has a weekend non-conference series against Xavier this weekend, an ACC series vs Duke next weekend, a final midweek game vs Mercer, and then finish their season on the road against Boston College.

In the latest field of 68 projections from D1Baseball, Georgia Tech lands as the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament and is hosting a regional that is comprised of Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, and Fairleigh Dickinson. If Georgia Tech were able to win this regional, they would face the winner of the Tallahassee regional in the super regionals, according to this projection. In that projected region, Florida State is hosting Alabama, TCU, and North Florida.

While Jacksonville State is not a team to underestimate, I think this regional sets up well for Georgia Tech to advance.

Big Midweek Performance

Georgia Tech extended its winning streak to six last night with a win over Kennesaw State and it was in large part due to another big performance from Drew Burress.

Junior Drew Burress set a new career best by recording his sixth straight multi-hit game, going 3-for-6 with a three-run HR, a double and a single, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He extends his hit streak to seven games, while his six-game multi-hit streak is the longest of his career.

The reigning ACC Player of the Week has been on a tear in the last month (since March 28), leading the team in batting average (.481), runs (32), hits (39), doubles (7 – tied with Kerce), triples (2 – tied with Advincula), extra-base hits (13), slugging (.765) and on-base percentage (.553) over the last 19 games. Even more impressive is the fact that 10 of the 19 games in that stretch have come against teams ranked in the Top 15.

He hit his ninth HR of the season in the fourth inning, it was his 53rd career home run, the 4th most in program history. He is now two homers away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the third-most and four away from Jason Varitek’s record (57), set back in 1994.

He has scored 61 runs this season, the most on the team and the most in the ACC. Burress has scored 211 runs over his career, the 10th most in program history and two away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for ninth.

Burress has now delivered 66 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula.