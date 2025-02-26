LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs West Georgia Score
After a disappointing series vs Marshall, Georgia Tech is hoping to bounce back with a win vs West Georgia in a midweek matchup. The Yellow Jackets pitching let them down late in Monday's game four loss to Marshall and will need to be better if Georgia Tech is going to avoid another disappointing result.
First pitch is right around the corner so be sure to be locked in right here for the latest updates from Atlanta!
Pregame
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 2B Caleb Daniel
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. LF Tyler Neises
8. DH Nathan Waugh
9. C Drew Rogers
Connor Chicoli is the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets
Top of the 1st
A leadoff single from West Georgia got things started and after a flyout, the Wolves hit an RBI double to give them an early 1-0 lead. Chicoli got the final two outs and the game is head to the bottom of the inning.