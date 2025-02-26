All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs West Georgia Score

Can Georgia Tech bounce back from their loss vs Marshall on Monday to defeat West Georgia?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs West Geogia Score
LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs West Geogia Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

After a disappointing series vs Marshall, Georgia Tech is hoping to bounce back with a win vs West Georgia in a midweek matchup. The Yellow Jackets pitching let them down late in Monday's game four loss to Marshall and will need to be better if Georgia Tech is going to avoid another disappointing result.

First pitch is right around the corner so be sure to be locked in right here for the latest updates from Atlanta!

Pregame

Georgia Tech's Lineup today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 2B Caleb Daniel

6. 3B Vahn Lackey

7. LF Tyler Neises

8. DH Nathan Waugh

9. C Drew Rogers

Connor Chicoli is the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets

Top of the 1st

A leadoff single from West Georgia got things started and after a flyout, the Wolves hit an RBI double to give them an early 1-0 lead. Chicoli got the final two outs and the game is head to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball