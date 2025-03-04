LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score
Georgia Tech is fresh off of a sweep against Western Michigan and now the Yellow Jackets turn to their midweek matchup against Kennesaw State. The Yellow Jackets have won four straight games and hope to keep things rolling as they head into ACC play this weekend when they face Virginia Tech. While Western Michigan is not an impressive opponent, Georgia Tech handled their business over the weekend and never let the Broncos have a chance. Can they do the same to the Owls today?
Here is Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup for today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. C Drew Rogers
9. 2B Carson Kerce
Caden Spivey is the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today.
Top of the 1st Inning
Spivey walks two batters, but strikes out two as well and does not give up any runs. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Lodise and Burress walked to start the inning and then Schmidt hit an RBI-Double to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Hernandez hit a sac fly to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead with one out and a runner on second. After Neises flew out, Lackey was walked to give Georgia Tech two runners on with two outs and Brosius up to bat. Brosius struck out looking though and Georgia Tech leaves two runners on base. Yellow Jackets lead 2-0 going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
After striking out the leadoff batter, Spivey gives up a single and then an RBI-double that cuts Georgia Tech's lead to 2-1. Then, KSU tied the game with an RBI single, but an error allowed the runner to get to second. The inning got worse though when Spivey allowed his fourth straight hit, which was an RBI triple that gave the Owls a 3-2 lead with just one out. KSU now leads 4-2 after an error by Georgia Tech. Mason Patel takes over for Spivey and gets two outs to end the inning. Yellow Jackets trail 4-2 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 2nd
