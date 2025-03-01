LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Michigan Broncos Baseball Score, Game Two
After putting 16 runs on Western Michigan yesterday, Georgia Tech is back on the field today looking for the series win over the Broncos. The Yellow Jackets have scored 16 runs in back-to-back games and the offense will look to continue their strong play today as they look for their ninth win of the season.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH Drew Rogers
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Brady Jones is the starter today on the mound for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
