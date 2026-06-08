Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians just played in a three-game series in the Bronx. The Guardians won the series 2-1, and now the two teams will face each other in another series to begin this week, except this time it'll take place in Cleveland.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-200)

Guardians -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Yankees +110

Guardians -135

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

New York: Will Warren, RHP (7-1, 3.22 ERA)

Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (9-3, 3.20 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive, YES

Yankees record: 38-26

Guardians record: 37-30

Yankees vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Gavin Williams OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135) via BetMGM

The Yankees have had a bit of a strikeout issue against right-handed pitchers this season, sporting a strikeout percentage of 23.0% when facing righties, which is the sixth-highest mark amongst all teams. Gavin Williams racked up six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched against the Yankees last week, so we need just one more strikeout from him today for him to hit the over on his strikeout total of 6.5.

Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this American League showdown:

The Yankees' offense has struggled lately, at least by their standards. Over the past 30 days, they're 10th in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .734. The Guardians' struggles have been even worse, ranking 22nd in wRC+ with an OPS of .680. Both offenses may continue to struggle tonight in what's a solid pitching matchup between Will Warren (3.22 ERA) and Gavin Williams (3.20 ERA).

It's also comforting to know that both bullpens rank in the top half of the Majors in bullpen ERA. Let's trust the pitchers tonight and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!