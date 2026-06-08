Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Rays, Yankees-Guardians, and More)

We're almost exactly one month away from the 2026 MLB All-Star Break, so teams are looking to get hot in to carry some momentum into the pause in play.

There are just eight MLB games for us to watch and bet on today, but that's still plenty of chances to place a few bets. Let's dive into my top three wagers for Monday night.

MLB Best Bets Today for June 8

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Red Sox -115 vs. Rays

Yankees vs. Guardians UNDER 8 (-115)

Nationals vs. Giants OVER 8 (-110)

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I have $25 on the Red Sox as slight road favorites:

We have a lefty on lefty matchup set to take place in the AL East tonight when Connelly Early (3.26 ERA) of the Red Sox takes on Ian Seymour (5.23 ERA) and the Rays. Not only do the Red Sox have the advantage in this game in terms of having the better pitcher on the mound, but they have the better lineup against left-handed pitchers.

The Red Sox rank ninth in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .741. Meanwhile, the Rays rank 20th in wRC+ against lefties, with an OPS of .676.

That's enough for me to back the Red Sox as slight road favorites.

Pick: Red Sox -115

Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction

The Yankees' offense has struggled lately, at least by their standards. Over the past 30 days, they're 10th in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .734. The Guardians' struggles have been even worse, ranking 22nd in wRC+ with an OPS of .680. Both offenses may continue to struggle tonight in what's a solid pitching matchup between Will Warren (3.22 ERA) and Gavin Williams (3.20 ERA).

It's also comforting to know that both bullpens rank in the top half of the Majors in bullpen ERA. Let's trust the pitchers tonight and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction

Along with the Red Sox, I also have $25 on the OVER between the Nationals and Giants:

Believe it or not, the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals have two of the hottest offenses in baseball heading into their midweek series against each other. Over the past 30 days, they rank first and fourth in wRC+. The Giants have an OPS of .811, and the Nationals have a mark of .773.

Not only are their offenses hot, but we have a less-than-stellar pitching matchup tonight when Miles Mikolas (6.39 ERA) takes on Logan Webb (4.25 ERA).

All signs point to tonight's game being a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!