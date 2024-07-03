Analyst Gives Realistic Expectations For Every Incoming Transfer for Georgia Tech Basketball
Georgia Tech Basketball has had a busy offseason under Damon Stoudamire as they look to win more games in 2024-2025. Stoudamire brought in one of the ACC's best high school recruiting classes in the country and landed four potential impact transfers through the transfer portal. With star freshmen Baye Ndongo and Nait George also returning, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to take a step forward in Stoudamire's second season.
Of the four transfers, which ones will make the biggest impact 247Sports analyst Isaac Trotter gave his thoughts on each of the Yellow Jacket's incoming transfers for the upcoming season:
Javian McCollum, from Oklahoma
Expected role: Starting combo guard.
"McCollum is a stud. He was one of the top pick-and-roll scorers in the country last year for an undermanned Oklahoma club. McCollum is so dynamic off the bounce, and he can operate as Georgia Tech's lead guard or as a spot-up assassin next to Nait George. McCollum's 31% 3-point mark is a bit deceiving. McCollum often had to operate as Oklahoma's late-clock, bail-us-out option. He shot just 4-for-24 on 3-pointers with less than four seconds left on the shot clock. McCollum can be one of the best guards in the ACC with a few subtle tweaks in his game."
Luke O'Brien, from Colorado
Expected role: Likely starting forward.
"O'Brien knows how to play next to talented hoopers. He's a low-usage, off-ball wing who will be a connector. O'Brien shot over 37% from 3-point range and is an excellent cutter. Turn your head and O'Brien is cutting to the rim. His tape is littered with 45 cuts. O'Brien isn't much of a self-creator, but that won't be his job for this Georgia Tech club. O'Brien is not some defensive stopper, but he's not a sieve on that end."
Duncan Powell, from Sacramento State
Expected role: Wing rotation.
"Powell's strengths are pretty clear. He's an excellent offensive rebounder and he can be effective in post-ups. His passing at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds is interesting, too. But he has to become a better shooter to be a real asset at the high-major ranks. Powell made 14 3-pointers in 27 games this past season at a 29% clip. Opposing defenses didn't close out on him with any urgency."
Ryan Mutombo, from Georgetown
Expected role: Backup center.
"Georgia Tech didn't have a 7-footer on the roster. Insert Mutombo. The 7-foot-2, 265-pound center has a massive frame, but he struggled to crack the rotation at Georgetown. He'll likely sop up the minutes at the 5 behind star sophomore Baye Ndongo."
I would agree with assessments. I think McCollum and George could end up being one of the top backcourts in the ACC this season, though I do worry about defensive struggles. O'Brien is going to help stretch the floor and he could get a ton of open shots with George as his point guard. Powell brings experience and is going to do a lot of the little things well. With McCollum, George, Ndongo, and O'Brien, he won't be asked to much in terms of scoring, though if his three-point shooting improves that would be huge. Mutombo has potential to give the Yellow Jackets impactful minutes with his size and shot blocking potential, something that Georgia Tech has needed. Combine these guys with the incoming freshmen and Georgia Tech has a roster with potential next season.