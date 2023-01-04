Georgia Tech Basketball vs Miami: Live Updates

Georgia Tech Basketball has dug itself an 0-3 hole to start ACC play and it finds itself having to face the top team in the ACC at home on Wednesday night.

To avoid dropping to 0-4 in conference play, the Yellow Jackets are going to have to beat No. 12 Miami, who is off to a 13-1 start and 4-0 in the ACC. After losing by 18 to Virginia, Georgia Tech will have another tough matchup on its hands.

Can Georgia Tech upset Miami at home tonight? Georgia Tech Athletics

This is going to be the fourth and final game in the Yellow Jackets' homestand. Georgia Tech started it with a win over Alabama State but has lost by double digits to Clemson and Virginia in the last two games. Before the losses to Clemson and Virginia, Georgia Tech held an undefeated record at home and they are hoping to have homecourt advantage against the Hurricanes.

They are going to need to have some sort of homecourt advantage to try and keep it close with Miami. Miami has dominated its ACC competition so far this season and has won its four conference games by an average of nearly 16 points, the closest being a 66-64 triumph at Virginia on Dec. 20. The Hurricanes closed December by defeating Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday, and also have defeated Louisville and NC State in conference play.

Miami is ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Poll. Georgia Tech has not defeated a ranked opponent since beating Florida State in the 2021 ACC Tournament. The last time Tech faced a Miami team ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes, 64-54, on Jan. 23, 2018, at McCamish Pavilion.

Follow along here for live updates tonight and refresh the page as Georgia Tech tries to pull off an upset in the ACC tonight.

1st Half

Lance Terry, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore, and Rodney Howard are starting for the Yellow Jackets tonight.

Miami will be starting Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar, and Norchad Omier.

Miller strikes first for Miami and makes it 2-0

Howard with the rebound and putback and Tech ties the game 2-2

First foul of the game comes on Howard, his first

Kelly hits the three-pointer and Georgia Tech has its first lead 5-2

Moore makes a bucket and Tech is shooting 3-4 to start and leads 7-4

Timeout with 15:52 left in the first half and Miami leads 9-7

Miami is shooting 57% right now compared to Tech's 43%

Deebo Coleman nails a three and Tech is shooting 2-3 from beyond the arc. Yellow Jackets lead 10-9

Miami has gone cold shooting. 0-6 and no baskets in the last two minutes for the Hurricanes

7-0 run for Georgia Tech in the last 1:58

Timeout with 11:56 left in the first half and Georgia Tech is playing very well to start. Yellow Jackets on a 14-2 run in the last 3:34 and have hit six of their last eight field goals.

