Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris Officially Enters The Transfer Portal

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Kalani Norris has officially entered the transfer portal today. Norris had parted ways with the team earlier this season but had not officially entered the portal until today.

Norris had flashed at times during the 2021 season his ability to be a downfield threat. He finished with eight catches for 134 yards and averaged over 16 yards per reception. Norris only had two catches this season for 47 yards, including a 30-yard reception against UCF.

Kalani Norris is officially in the transfer portal today Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has undergone quite a bit of change at the wide receiver position this offseason. Along with Norris, Nate McCollum and Ryan King also entered the portal, and seniors EJ Jenkins and Malachi Carter are out of eligibility. Head coach Brent Key also made the decision to hire Josh Crawford as the new wide receivers coach this offseason.

Among the new additions at wide receiver are transfers Chase Lane (Texas A&M), Christian Leary (Alabama), and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne). The Yellow Jackets also have signed three talented high school receivers; Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA), Eric Singleton (Alexander, GA), and Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA). All six players have upgraded a position that was in dire need of new playmakers and speed.

Best of luck to Kalani wherever he lands!

